RFCL halts urea production, adds to farmers’ woes

PEDDAPALLI: Urea production at the Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) has been halted for the past two days due to a technical issue, exacerbating the shortage prevailing now. The RFCL will not be resuming operations till August 22.

Frequent gas pipeline leaks have been causing recurring technical disruptions, forcing the plant to shut down. Restarting production requires a three-day cooling period, followed by another three days to bring the plant back into operation.

In the current Kharif season, RFCL was supposed to supply 60,000 metric tonnes (MT) of urea to Telangana. However, a similar technical snag in July had already hampered output, with only 20,000 MT produced since then.

The latest problem took place on August 14. The plant’s full capacity is 2,200 MT per day (MTPD) of ammonia and 3,850 MTPD of neem-coated urea.

The repeated breakdowns have severely impacted urea availability for Telangana’s farmers during the critical Kharif season.

Reported delays in decision-making from RFCL’s corporate office in Delhi have further intensified the problem.

Ramagundam MLA Makkan Singh Thakur has been vocal about the issue, demanding a quota of 30 per cent production for Telangana, relocation of the corporate office to Ramagundam for faster decision-making and priority for local trucks in urea transportation.

Thakur warned of a protest in Delhi if these demands are ignored. He also recalled that during the plant’s construction, 50 per cent production allocation for Telangana was promised, but the commitment remains unfulfilled.

Despite an increase in cultivation area compared to last year, RFCL has cut Telangana’s urea quota by one lakh MT, Thakur alleged.

Against the August allocation of 65,000 MT, only 20,000 MT have been supplied so far — and now, the plant has shut down again.

Farmers, already struggling with urea shortages, are left in the lurch as technical failures and bureaucratic delays continue to disrupt supply.