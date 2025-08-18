Telangana sees record goods exports worth $19.1billion

HYDERABAD: Telangana has recorded a significant growth in exports during 2024–25, with merchandise exports worth $19.1 billion, compared to $14.01 billion in 2023–24. This marks a growth of around 36 per cent, the highest since 2020–21, placing Telangana seventh among all states in exports, after Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.

According to data from the Ministry of Commerce, the major commodities exported from the state include engineering goods, drugs and pharmaceuticals, organic and inorganic chemicals, and electronic goods.

During 2024–25, the state exported engineering goods worth $7.54 billion, drugs and pharmaceuticals worth $5.89 billion, and organic and inorganic chemicals worth $2.43 billion. Engineering goods accounted for 39.41% and drugs and pharmaceuticals for 30.79% of Telangana’s total exports.

In a significant shift, exports of engineering goods grew by 117.9% compared to the previous year. In 2023–24, engineering goods exports stood at $3.46 billion, which increased to $7.54 billion in 2024-25.