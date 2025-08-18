YouTube to the rescue: Telangana youth saves child trapped in car using mobile video

PEDDAPALLI: A youth used YouTube to rescue a child trapped inside a car in Sultanabad, Peddapalli district of Telangana.

Although the incident occurred four days ago, it came to light on Monday after the video surfaced.

The child was accidentally locked inside the car after her family went to a sweet shop, leaving both her and the car keys inside.

The incident took place when the family, residents of Mancherial, was returning home after attending a wedding. On Rajiv Highway at Sultanabad, they parked the car near a sweet shop and went inside, leaving the little girl, Charmi, and the keys in the vehicle.

The child’s relatives grew anxious and tried for nearly half an hour to get her out, while locals even attempted to break the car windows. By then, the child had started sweating, and her breathing was becoming weak.

At that moment, a young man arrived and showed the child a YouTube video demonstrating how to unlock the car. Following the instructions, the child successfully unlocked the car from inside, averting a possible tragedy.

As soon as the car door opened, the child was tightly embraced by her family. With Charmi’s safe rescue, her joy was boundless, and everyone around heaved a sigh of relief.