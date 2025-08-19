10-year-old girl murdered at home in Hyderabad's Kukatpally locality

Police said the mother, who works as a lab technician, had prepared lunch in the morning and asked the girl to hand it over to her brother at the school. However, the boy’s teacher later informed her that no lunchbox had been delivered. On learning this, the father went home to collect it himself.

The family lives in the penthouse of a building that has no CCTV surveillance. A board outside the gate makes it clear that delivery personnel are not allowed inside. Those ordering food or packages must come down to collect them.

According to police, the parents have not named any suspects so far. The investigators have collected CCTV footage from surrounding areas.

A source told TNIE that the police are trying to determine who entered the penthouse when no outsiders were usually allowed inside and if the killer was someone known to the family.