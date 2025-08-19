All set for inauguration of Indiramma houses: Ponguleti

KHAMMAM: Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Monday said that arrangements are in place for gruha pravesham (housewarming ceremonies) of Indiramma housing scheme beneficiaries at Bendalampadu in Chandrugonda mandal of Kothagudem district. The Indiramma houses will be inaugurated by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on August 21, he said.
The minister, along with District Collector Jitesh V Patil, SP B Rohith Raju and MLAs Jare Adinarayana (Aswaraopet), Payam Venkateswarlu (Pinapaka), Tellam Venkat Rao (Bhadrachalam), Koram Kanakaiah (Yellandu), Ramdas Naik (Wyra) and Matta Ragamayee (Sathupalle), held a review meeting with district officials.
During the meeting, he said: “During the 10-year rule of the BRS, owning a house remained a distant dream for the poor. But under the inspirational leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the Telangana government re-launched the Indiramma housing scheme.”
“In the first phase of the scheme, 4,50,000 houses have been sanctioned across the state, fulfilling a long-standing aspiration of the underprivileged,” he added.
The minister further said: “On August 21, the chief minister will participate in the housewarming ceremony in Bendalampadu, where out of a total of 312 sanctioned houses, 72 have already been completed.”
Stating that around 1,00,000 people are likely to participate in the ceremony, he appealed to everyone to make the event a grand success.