All set for inauguration of Indiramma houses: Ponguleti

During the meeting, he said: “During the 10-year rule of the BRS, owning a house remained a distant dream for the poor. But under the inspirational leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the Telangana government re-launched the Indiramma housing scheme.”

“In the first phase of the scheme, 4,50,000 houses have been sanctioned across the state, fulfilling a long-standing aspiration of the underprivileged,” he added.

The minister further said: “On August 21, the chief minister will participate in the housewarming ceremony in Bendalampadu, where out of a total of 312 sanctioned houses, 72 have already been completed.”

Stating that around 1,00,000 people are likely to participate in the ceremony, he appealed to everyone to make the event a grand success.