Bharat Future City to be spread over 765 sq km

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government is moving ahead with plans to develop Bharat Future City, a 765 sq km urban-industrial hub in south Hyderabad, under the supervision of the Future City Development Authority (FCDA). The project is the brainchild of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.
Officials said the project, being implemented by the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) with master planning support from an international consultancy, is aimed at creating a model for sustainable and inclusive urbanisation.
The zones are designed to include artificial intelligence, life sciences, electronics manufacturing, electric vehicles, energy storage, tourism, entertainment, film production, health, and knowledge infrastructure.
The state government has described Future City as India’s first net-zero smart industrial city, designed to accommodate a population of over a million with integrated industrial clusters, housing, and civic infrastructure.
The city will feature a “Live, Learn, Work, Play” framework, with walk-to-work residential clusters near reserve forests, as well as hotels and resorts to support tourism. Connectivity will be provided through an internal metro line and Bus Rapid Transit Systems.
The government said the project is structured to attract international funding from agencies such as JICA, the World Bank and the AIIB. The FCDA’s jurisdiction covers land parcels around the Outer Ring Road, Srisailam Highway, and Nagarjunasagar Highway, with a direct route to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.