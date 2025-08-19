Bharat Future City to be spread over 765 sq km

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government is moving ahead with plans to develop Bharat Future City, a 765 sq km urban-industrial hub in south Hyderabad, under the supervision of the Future City Development Authority (FCDA). The project is the brainchild of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Officials said the project, being implemented by the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) with master planning support from an international consultancy, is aimed at creating a model for sustainable and inclusive urbanisation.

The zones are designed to include artificial intelligence, life sciences, electronics manufacturing, electric vehicles, energy storage, tourism, entertainment, film production, health, and knowledge infrastructure.