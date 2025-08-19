BRS struggles to keep its flock together as BJP’s 'Operation Akarsh' looms

HYDERABAD: As the BJP steps up efforts to woo BRS legislators in a bid to strengthen its ranks, the beleaguered pink party is scrambling to retain them.

That the saffron party has intensified its attempts to poach BRS MLAs is evident from the flurry of calls being made by the BRS top brass to its former legislators, particularly in the erstwhile districts of Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, Khammam, Warangal and Karimnagar.

Senior BRS leaders are reaching out to their former MLAs, enquiring about their wellbeing and the problems in their constituencies. One former legislator from Mahbubnagar, somewhat amused, remarked: “I never received such calls in the past. Suddenly, the party seems concerned about me. Maybe it is because the BJP might try to reach out, as it did with former MLA Guvvala Balaraju, who recently switched sides.”

The BJP, for its part, has gone into overdrive to net big names from the BRS. Party strategists believe that broadening its leadership base and strengthening grassroots presence is crucial ahead of the upcoming local body elections and other electoral challenges. The party is trying to capitalise on the BRS’ dismal performance in the 2023 Assembly polls, which ousted it from power, followed by a complete wipeout in the Lok Sabha elections held six months later.