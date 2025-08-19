CM Revanth seeks report on T-Fiber works

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday instructed officials to submit a comprehensive report on the works carried out by T-Fiber and details of the works to be undertaken in the future.

During a review meeting on T-Fiber, the state government’s flagship programme that aims to connect every household, government institution and private enterprises through optical fiber, delivering high-speed internet connectivity, the CM ordered that notices be issued to the contracting companies, seeking details of T-Fiber works carried out by those firms.

Revanth suggested that a full-fledged action plan be prepared as the programme aims to provide internet services to every home in every village.

He instructed the officials to include in the report the expenditure incurred till now, the funds required for completion of pending works, their collection and steps to be taken to make the programme successful.

IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao and other officials were present on the occasion.