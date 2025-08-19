Contractors stage flash protest at Telangana Secretariat over pending bills

HYDERABAD: A large number of contractors staged a flash protest on the Secretariat premises on Monday, demanding release of their long-pending bills.

The contractors staged a sit-in protest in front of Principal Secretary of Finance department Sandeep Kumar Sultania’s chamber located on the second floor of the Secretariat.

The protesting contractors are believed to have carried out various works under the “Mana Ooru, Mana Badi” programme during the BRS regime.

This is the second such protest staged inside the Secretariat by the contractors this year. In March, Telangana Civil Contractors Welfare Association also staged a flash protest at Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s chamber.