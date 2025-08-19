Contractors stage flash protest at Telangana Secretariat over pending bills

HYDERABAD: A large number of contractors staged a flash protest on the Secretariat premises on Monday, demanding release of their long-pending bills.
The contractors staged a sit-in protest in front of Principal Secretary of Finance department Sandeep Kumar Sultania’s chamber located on the second floor of the Secretariat.
The protesting contractors are believed to have carried out various works under the “Mana Ooru, Mana Badi” programme during the BRS regime.
This is the second such protest staged inside the Secretariat by the contractors this year. In March, Telangana Civil Contractors Welfare Association also staged a flash protest at Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s chamber.
Following Monday’s protest, security officials have restricted entry of visitors to the Secretariat. According to sources, the security officials have informed officials of all departments not to allow visitors to enter the premises.
Meanwhile, BRS MLA and former minister T Harish Rao said that probably this is the first time in the country that contractors staged a dharna at the Secretariat twice over pending bills.
“What more proof can there be that contractors are being penalised for commissions without following seniority in paying bills. Is this a Congress government? Or a Scamgress government? There is no mission, no vision, the Congress government has only one thing — Target commission!” he posted on X.