Flood threat: HYDRAA receives 39 encroachment plaints

HYDERABAD: With heavy rains lashing the city, a majority of complaints received during HYDRAA’s Prajavani programme on Monday pertained to encroachments on nalas and water bodies, which residents said were causing flooding in colonies and on main roads.

Officials received 39 complaints, most relating to nala and lake encroachments, while others highlighted illegal occupation of parks, government lands and public roads. Residents of IS Sadan and Santosh Nagar divisions complained that nala obstructions were inundating their localities.

People from Bapu Ghat and Tolichowki bridge surroundings in Langar Houz reported frequent flooding during rains, while those near Yashoda Hospital, Somajiguda, flagged water stagnation affecting colonies in upper Panjagutta. Representatives of Journalists’ Colony said floodwater stagnates near the CVR News office at Jubilee Hills and suggested diversion into adjacent KBR Park.