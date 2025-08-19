Godavari projects filled to capacity

HYDERABAD: Even though water has not been stored in the three barrages of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme — Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla — all other irrigation projects on the Godavari are filled to capacity.

With the SRSP and Yellampalli projects reaching full levels, storage is gradually rising in the Mid Manair and Lower Manair dams, along with the flood canal network in northern Telangana.

Owing to heavy rains in Maharashtra and the upper Godavari catchment, SRSP has been receiving steady inflows for the previous three days. On Monday afternoon, inflows stood at 1.25 lakh cusecs, while outflows were about 76,867 cusecs. Around 5,000 cusecs are being released into the Kakatiya canal, and 18,000 cusecs are being diverted to MMD through the Indiramma flood canal.