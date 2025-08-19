Godavari projects filled to capacity

HYDERABAD: Even though water has not been stored in the three barrages of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme — Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla — all other irrigation projects on the Godavari are filled to capacity.
With the SRSP and Yellampalli projects reaching full levels, storage is gradually rising in the Mid Manair and Lower Manair dams, along with the flood canal network in northern Telangana.
Owing to heavy rains in Maharashtra and the upper Godavari catchment, SRSP has been receiving steady inflows for the previous three days. On Monday afternoon, inflows stood at 1.25 lakh cusecs, while outflows were about 76,867 cusecs. Around 5,000 cusecs are being released into the Kakatiya canal, and 18,000 cusecs are being diverted to MMD through the Indiramma flood canal.
At the Sripada Yellampalli project, storage has reached 18.92 tmcft against its full capacity of 20.175 tmcft. The water level is now 147.55 metres, just below the maximum 148 metres. The project is receiving 48,293 cusecs from upstream rains. From Yellampalli, water is being supplied to Hyderabad for drinking needs, to NTPC, and 6,300 cusecs are being released to the Nandi pump house. Since August 13, about 4.12 tmcft has been released from Yellampalli to MMD.
Currently, the MMD holds 10.81 tmcft at a level of 309.63 metres. Pumping can begin once the level reaches 311.14 metres (13.13 tmcft). Irrigation engineers estimate that, based on present inflows, the first pump may be switched on by August 20. For all four pumps to operate, the storage must reach 25.77 tmcft.