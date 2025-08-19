Minister Uttam unveils new health facilities at Huzurnagar

SURYAPET: Irrigation & Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday said he would continue to strive to improve the living standards of the people of Huzurnagar constituency.

The minister was addressing the gathering after inaugurating several facilities at the Huzurnagar Area Hospital, dialysis and blood bank centres constructed at a total cost of Rs 1.25 crore, and a CT scan machine installed with Rs 3 crore funds. He also laid the foundation stone for a new OP block, dhobi ghat and a parking shed, to be built at a cost of Rs 3.60 crore.

The minister stressed that the state government was striving to provide quality medical facilities to the SC, ST, minority and BC communities.

Recalling that Huzurnagar once had only a small hospital, Uttam said that as a legislator he had spoken to former chief minister K Rosaiah, which led to the sanction of a 100-bed hospital.