Minister Uttam unveils new health facilities at Huzurnagar

SURYAPET: Irrigation & Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday said he would continue to strive to improve the living standards of the people of Huzurnagar constituency.
The minister was addressing the gathering after inaugurating several facilities at the Huzurnagar Area Hospital, dialysis and blood bank centres constructed at a total cost of Rs 1.25 crore, and a CT scan machine installed with Rs 3 crore funds. He also laid the foundation stone for a new OP block, dhobi ghat and a parking shed, to be built at a cost of Rs 3.60 crore.
The minister stressed that the state government was striving to provide quality medical facilities to the SC, ST, minority and BC communities.
Recalling that Huzurnagar once had only a small hospital, Uttam said that as a legislator he had spoken to former chief minister K Rosaiah, which led to the sanction of a 100-bed hospital.
Calling his efforts a ‘tapasya’ for improving medical facilities in the constituency, he urged people to take note of the progress being made in education, medicine, drinking water, irrigation, electricity and roads.
He said a junior college building costing Rs 7.5 crore and a degree college building costing Rs 4.5 crore had been sanctioned and were under construction.
Uttam further said an ITI, an Advanced Technology Centre, and a new bus stand costing Rs 4 crore have also been sanctioned and a Young India Integrated Residential School has been approved for Garidepally at a cost of Rs 250 crore.
The minister added that a Christian burial ground has been sanctioned for Ramaswamy Gutta and it will be built with Rs 50 lakh funds.
“A similar facility has also been sanctioned for Garidepally,” he said and added that Rs 10 crore has been sanctioned for construction of a road to Ramaswamy Gutta.