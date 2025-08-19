Notice to Sabitha on challenge to acquittal in OMC case

The Telangana High Court on Monday issued notices to former minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy and retired IAS officer B Kripanandam in connection with the Obulapuram Mining Company (OMC) case. The notices were issued after the state government and the CBI challenged their acquittal by a CBI court in May 2025.

The trial court had acquitted both while convicting BJP leader and former Karnataka minister Gali Janardhan Reddy and others. Recently, the high court directed senior IAS officer Y Srilakshmi to face trial in the same case. Justice K Lakshman has now adjourned the matter to September 17. The OMC scam dates back to the tenure of late chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Following his death in 2009, then chief minister K Rosaiah sought a CBI probe. On December 7, 2009, the Congress government lodged a complaint alleging that OMC had extracted 29.30 lakh tonnes of iron ore beyond its permitted 68.5 hectares.

The CBI registered cases under IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act, estimating losses of `884.13 crore. During trial, it examined 219 witnesses and 3,400 documents before Sabitha and Kripanandam were acquitted, leading to the present appeal.