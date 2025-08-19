Rain havoc floods roads, cuts off villages in Telangana

HYDERABAD/ MULUGU/ ADILABAD/ SANGAREDDY/KHAMMAM/ KAMAREDDY: Heavy rain lashed several districts, with Mulugu, erstwhile Medak and Adilabad bearing the brunt as floods swelled, tanks breached and transport routes were impacted.

The IMD issued an orange alert for Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mahbubabad and Mulugu, and a yellow alert for Adilabad, Hanamkonda, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Suryapet and Warangal.

According to the TGDPS, Mulugu recorded the heaviest downpour from 8.30 am on Monday, with Mangapet receiving 16.5 cm, Eturunagaram 15.8 cm and Venkatapur 11.4 cm. Jainad in Adilabad logged 10.4 cm. Statewide average rainfall stood at 28.9 mm against a normal of 4.6 mm. In GHMC limits, it was 29.3 mm against 6.7 mm, with Kukatpally recording the highest at 37.8 mm.

Cumulative rainfall since June 1 touched 578.7 mm, a 20% surplus over the normal 482.7 mm. Hyderabad logged a 39% surplus at 529.2 mm against 382 mm. On Monday, the state’s highest temperature was 34.7°C in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, while Hyderabad recorded 31.4°C at Patigadda.

60 rescued in Mulugu

Heavy rains in Mulugu on Monday inundated Mangapet and Kamalapur villages, forcing residents to seek shelter on rooftops. MRO T Ravinder and local police rescued 60 people and shifted them to a rehabilitation centre. The overflowing Jeedi Vagu and Gowraram Vagu cut off access to interior areas. Minister Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) directed officials to vacate unsafe houses. Police barred tourists from Yedu Bavulu waterfall in Mahbubabad, where a youth was washed away earlier.

Links snapped

Incessant rains submerged colonies in Mancherial, including Brindavan Colony and Chunam Bhatti, while parts of Adilabad town were also flooded. Several villages were cut off as rivers overflowed and projects received heavy inflows.