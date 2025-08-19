Telangana to give priority to small, marginal farmers

HYDERABAD: Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao on Monday directed the district collectors to give priority to small and marginal farmers while supplying urea.

The minister, along with Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, held a video conference with the district collectors on availability of urea in the state. He called for formation of task force teams to curb the practice of diverting urea for purposes other than agriculture.

Instructing the officials to monitor the stocks at wholesale and retail dealers as well as godowns of cooperative societies, Nageswara Rao directed the collectors to take stringent action against those who were hoarding and selling urea at higher prices.