TGHRC seeks report on stray dog menace

HYDERABAD / NALGONDA: The Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of rising dog bite cases in the state, terming it a failure of multiple authorities, including health, municipal bodies and district officials.

The commission noted that incidents were reported from Nalgonda, Vikarabad, Rangareddy and other districts. It observed that such attacks amounted to a violation of the right to life, health and safety under Article 21 of the Constitution, pointing to inaction and neglect of duty by district collectors, municipal and panchayat officials, the health authorities and the state government.

Despite Supreme Court directions to control stray dogs through capture, sheltering, vaccination and sterilisation, the commission said implementation on the ground remained absent. The state government has been directed to submit a comprehensive report on dog bite incidents by August 22.