TGHRC seeks report on stray dog menace

HYDERABAD / NALGONDA: The Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of rising dog bite cases in the state, terming it a failure of multiple authorities, including health, municipal bodies and district officials.
The commission noted that incidents were reported from Nalgonda, Vikarabad, Rangareddy and other districts. It observed that such attacks amounted to a violation of the right to life, health and safety under Article 21 of the Constitution, pointing to inaction and neglect of duty by district collectors, municipal and panchayat officials, the health authorities and the state government.
Despite Supreme Court directions to control stray dogs through capture, sheltering, vaccination and sterilisation, the commission said implementation on the ground remained absent. The state government has been directed to submit a comprehensive report on dog bite incidents by August 22.
Nalgonda woman still critical
The BRS Town Committee on Monday petitioned the district collector to act against the growing street dog menace, urging relocation of the dogs to safeguard the public.
The plea cited a recent incident at Girakabavi Guda street in Nalgonda, where 30-year-old P Sridevi was attacked by a pack of stray dogs. She suffered grievous injuries and remains in critical condition. The committee said street dog attacks are rampant across several wards and nearby villages, targeting children, women, the elderly, pedestrians and motorists, causing widespread fear and hardship. It sought immediate measures to protect residents.