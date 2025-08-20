Centre discriminating against Telangana in urea supply: CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday urged the Union government to immediately supply urea to the farmers of Telangana in accordance with its sanctioned requirements.

The CM criticised the Centre for its continued negligence, noting that despite repeated efforts by Telangana MPs, including raising the matter in Parliament and staging protests on behalf of farmers, the supply still does not match the approved quota.

Taking to ‘X’, Revanth stated that Telangana MPs had already raised the issue with Union ministers, highlighting the problems arising from the inadequate supply of urea to the state despite the approved allocation.

He pointed out that although 8.30 lakh metric tonnes of urea had been allocated to Telangana for the current Kharif season, only 5.32 lakh metric tonnes had been supplied so far — a shortfall of nearly 3 lakh metric tonnes — causing significant hardship for farmers across the state. He also referred to a representation submitted to the Union Minister for Fertilisers and Chemicals JP Nadda, by the state’s MPs.

The CM further stated that he had personally taken up the matter with the Union Minister and that Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao had also written multiple times to the Centre regarding the issue.

He alleged that the Union government was discriminating against Telangana by failing to supply urea as per the state’s actual needs. He reiterated his demand for the immediate supply of urea in line with the sanctioned allocation to protect the interests of Telangana’s farmers.