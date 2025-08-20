GST slab cut is another ‘jumla’ to mislead people: BRS leader KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday demanded that the Union government abolish the GST on handlooms. In an open letter to the Centre, ahead of the GST Council meeting, Rama Rao said that after breaking the backs of hardworking citizens of this nation with uncontrolled price hikes for over a decade, all the chatter about GST slab abolishment feels like yet another ‘jumla’ (empty promise).

“On behalf of the BRS and scores of common men of this country, I demand actionable and impactful plans to ease out the burden that is crumbling us all for over a decade,” he said.

“If the prime minister really wants to bring ‘a true Diwali’, don’t let fuel prices burn our pockets, reduce the hiked prices and abolish additional excise duties and cess on all fuels — diesel and petrol,” he added.