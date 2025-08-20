I-T raids ex-Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy, DSR Group over alleged tax discrepancies in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Income Tax officials conducted searches at the residences and offices of former Chevella MP G Ranjith Reddy in Hyderabad, as well as at the offices and residences of the managing director, CEO and other senior executives of the DSR Group, from the early hours of Tuesday.

According to sources, 15 teams of I-T officials carried out the raids at multiple locations, including Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, SR Nagar and Suraram in Hyderabad, besides premises in Bengaluru and Nellore. The searches were linked to suspected financial irregularities and tax evasion over the past three years.

Officials reportedly found discrepancies in filed returns, with income details allegedly suppressed. They are said to have recovered agreements, vouchers, logbooks and other material evidence pointing to off-record transactions not reflected in I-T filings.

Sources said Ranjith Reddy had been involved in joint ventures with the DSR Group in recent years. The I-T teams are examining transactions between his companies and DSR in connection with certain construction projects, some of which were allegedly not fully disclosed in returns.