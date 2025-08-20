ISRO plans rocket for 75-tonne payload

HYDERABAD: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is developing a rocket capable of placing a 75,000 kg payload into low earth orbit, ISRO Chairman V Narayanan announced at the 84th convocation of Osmania University on Tuesday.

Delivering the convocation address, Narayanan said the proposed rocket would be as tall as a 40-storey building. “The first launcher, built under the leadership of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, had a 17-tonne lift-off mass and could place 35 kg in low earth orbit. Today, we are working on a rocket that can carry 75,000 kg,” he said.

Narayanan outlined ISRO’s upcoming projects, including the launch of a Navigation with Indian Constellation (NaVIC) satellite, the N1 rocket, and the placement of a 6,500 kg communication satellite for the United States into orbit using Indian rockets. The agency also plans to launch the Technology Demonstration Satellite (TDS) and GSAT-7R, a military communication satellite for the Indian Navy, this year.

At present, India has 55 satellites in orbit, a number ISRO aims to triple in the next three to four years. Narayanan also referred to the proposed Bharatiya Antariksh Station, a 52-tonne space station expected to be operational by 2035, with initial modules to be launched from 2027. He added that India aims to send an astronaut to the moon and bring them back safely through a fully indigenous mission by 2040.