Justice League | Clear government orders needed to resolve FTL disputes

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has observed that disputes over Full Tank Level (FTL), buffer zones, and nalas can be resolved only if the government issues clear orders permitting land acquisition where required.

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, hearing a batch of petitions on Tuesday, expressed displeasure at the delay, asking how long officials could keep dragging cases and wasting the court’s time.

The court pointed out contradictions: revenue authorities issue pattadar passbooks while irrigation officials claim the same land falls under FTL or drainage zones. “Even after decades, actual facts have not been determined,” the judge noted, questioning how passbooks were issued if land was part of a nala.