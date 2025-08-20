Justice League | Clear government orders needed to resolve FTL disputes

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has observed that disputes over Full Tank Level (FTL), buffer zones, and nalas can be resolved only if the government issues clear orders permitting land acquisition where required.
Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, hearing a batch of petitions on Tuesday, expressed displeasure at the delay, asking how long officials could keep dragging cases and wasting the court’s time.
The court pointed out contradictions: revenue authorities issue pattadar passbooks while irrigation officials claim the same land falls under FTL or drainage zones. “Even after decades, actual facts have not been determined,” the judge noted, questioning how passbooks were issued if land was part of a nala.
New Act empowers govt to regularise unlisted sale deeds
A division bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin on Tuesday heard a PIL filed by Shinde Devidas, a farmer from Limba K Kunta in Nirmal, challenging GO 112, issued by the government in 2020 permitting the regularisation of unlisted land sale deeds under the Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Passbooks Act, 1971.
Appearing for the state, Advocate General A Sudershan Reddy informed the court that a vacate stay petition had been filed against the earlier order dated 11 November 2020, which had restrained the government from processing 6,74,201 applications received after 29 October 2020 for regularisation of unregistered land parcels.