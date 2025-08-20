K Chandrasekhar Rao, Harish ask Telangana HC to suspend report on KLIS

HYDERABAD: Former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and former irrigation minister T Harish Rao have filed separate petitions in the Telangana High Court seeking suspension of the report submitted by the PC Ghose Commission of Inquiry on the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme.

The two leaders urged the court to restrain the state government from acting on or implementing the report, which was submitted on July 31, 2025, by the Commission.

The Congress government had set up the Commission to examine alleged negligence, irregularities and lapses in the planning, design and construction of the Medigadda, Annaram, and Sundilla barrages, which form part of the Kaleshwaram Project. The Commission was also directed to identify responsibility for the alleged lapses.

In their petitions, KCR and Harish said the report contained adverse findings against them and was released to the public through a press conference and PowerPoint presentation on August 4, 2025, without giving them notice as required under the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952.

They further alleged that the government had repeatedly publicised the report without supplying them a copy.