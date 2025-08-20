Principal removed for neglecting students’ health in Telangana

SANGAREDDY: Taking cognisance of recurrent health issues among students of the Mahatma Jyothiba Phule BC Residential School in Jukal, Narayankhed constituency, authorities removed the principal, Srinivas, for alleged negligence and entrusted the charge to a senior teacher.

On Tuesday, TNIE published a report on students suffering from communicable diseases such as scabies, ringworm, and boils for the past two months.

Some students alleged that the principal ignored their appeals for help.

After learning about the students’ poor health, MLA Dr P Sanjeeva Reddy visited the residential school on Tuesday and interacted with them. The students complained they were not being fed properly and that hostel staff had ignored repeated appeals for care.

The MLA pulled up the regional coordinator and others present during the visit, asking if they would tolerate it if their children were subjected to such treatment. He directed the removal of the principal and said he would inform higher officials to ensure further action.