Telangana BJP wants to rename Vikarabad district as Anantagiri

HYDERABAD: State BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Tuesday said that the saffron party will rename Vikarabad district as Anantagiri if voted to power in the state.

Addressing a meeting of party cadre and leaders from Vikarabad district, he said the party will also develop Anantagiri hills as a “Southern Ooty”.

Referring to the BC quota bills, he alleged that ruling Congress has no sincerity in providing 42 per cent reservations for BCs in local body elections.

“Why does the Congress want to provide 10 per cent quota to Muslims from 42 per cent reservations when they are already enjoying reservations in education and jobs under BC-E,” he wondered.

Religion-based reservations

He warned Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy that the BJP would oppose religion-based reservations.

The BJP leader, meanwhile, accused Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao of spreading false information on the quantity of urea being supplied by the Union government.

He attributed the hardships being faced by farmers to the Congress government’s failures and specifically mentioned the “improper supply” of urea through Markfed.

“The state government is responsible for scarcity of urea. It is shameful on the part of the state government to blame the Centre,” he added.