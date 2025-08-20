Telangana forms high-level committee to draft DPR for Singur reservoir protection, repairs

SANGAREDDY: The state government has decided to constitute a high-level committee of officials led by the engineer-in-chief to suggest measures for the protection and fortification of the Singur reservoir. The committee members will conduct a study based on the report submitted by the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) and submit a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to the government.

At a meeting held on Tuesday night with irrigation officials, Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha announced the formation of a high-level committee based on the report submitted by NDSA.

“Government will not spare any expense for the repairs of Singur based on the DPR that will be submitted by the high- level committee. As the heavy floodwater is being received from both Maharashtra and Karnataka, 45,000 cusecs of water was released downstream for the safety of the dam, though there is no immediate danger,” said Damodar, instructing officials to prepare DPR using the best available technology. They were also asked to suggest alternatives to reduce pressure on the reservoir.