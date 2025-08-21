BRS should back bloc guaranteeing urea supply to Telangana, opines KTR

HYDERABAD: Stating that it was his personal opinion, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said his party would extend support to only the Vice-Presidential candidate of the alliance — NDA or INDIA — that assures two lakh tonnes of urea to Telangana before September 9.

Rama Rao stressed that the BRS, which has four members in the Rajya Sabha, would back only the alliance that guaranteed urea supply.

“No alliance has approached us yet. Our decision will be taken solely in the interest of Telangana farmers,” he said.

The BRS leader also criticised the Congress for not nominating a BC leader for the Vice-President post despite claiming commitment to social justice. “If they were serious, they could have fielded intellectuals like Kancha Ilaiah or any eminent BC leader,” he said.

He reiterated that the BRS was not aligned with either the NDA or INDIA bloc. “We are an independent party. We have no bosses in Delhi. The people of Telangana are our only bosses,” he said.

He blamed the Congress government for the fertiliser shortage in the state, calling it an “artificial scarcity” created by mismanagement. He alleged that stocks were being diverted and sold in the black market by Congress leaders.

“For the first time in Telangana’s history, women farmers are spending nights outside depots, farmers are leaving shoes and Aadhaar cards in queues to save their place, and some are even facing police cases for demanding fertiliser. This humiliation never happened during KCR’s 10-year rule,” he said.