CBI arrests NHAI official for taking Rs 60,000 bribe in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested the Project Director, Project Implementation Unit (PIU), from Warangal and a private person for allegedly accepting Rs 60,000 from a person.

The CBI said that they registered the case on Wednesday against the project director and a private person on allegations that the accused demanded an undue advantage of Rs 1,00,000 for not causing any hindrance to the operation of complainant’s restaurant situated adjacent to the highway near Gudur toll plaza at Bibinagar on Hyderabad-Warangal highway.

The demand of undue advantage was initiated through the accused private person.

After negotiation, the accused project director agreed to receive Rs 60,000 promising that during his tenure of five years as project director, there would not be any problem for the complainant.

The CBI laid a trap and caught both the accused red-handed on Wednesday while demanding and accepting Rs 60,000 from the complainant. Both the accused have been arrested. Searches were conducted at three places at Hyderabad, Warangal and Sadashivpet, Telangana and incriminating documents have been seized.