Godavari in spate, 235 families moved to safety

MULUGU/KHAMMAM/NALGONDA: Around 235 families from Eturunagaram, Venkatapuram, Govindaraopet, Kannaigudem, and Wazeedu mandals were shifted to rehabilitation centres after the Godavari river crossed the second warning level of 16.9 metres at Ramannagudem Pushkar Ghat.

Officials said 170 families were evacuated from Ramannagudem, SC Colony, and Voda Wada in Eturunagaram mandal alone, while others were moved from Venkatapuram, Wazeedu, Kannaigudem, and Govindaraopet.

In Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, Collector Rahul Sharma and SP Kiran Khare oversaw evacuations at Kaleshwaram, where shopkeepers were moved to safer areas.

First danger warning

Authorities issued the first danger warning with the water level reaching 43 feet in the Godavari river at Bhadrachalam at 8.15 am on Wednesday.

Nagarjunasagar swells

As the Krishna river is swelling, Nagarjunasagar Project officials issued a flood alert, cautioning that outflows from the reservoir would further increase in view of heavy inflows.

Tourists stranded in Maha

Around 28 tourists from Ramnagar in Mancherial district were stranded in Gaganbawada, Kolhapur district, Maharashtra, while returning home.