Rain damage to crops in 15,000 acres in Telangana

ADILABAD/NIZAMABAD/KARIMNAGAR /WARANGAL /NALGONDA/SANGAREDDY: The recent rains have damaged standing crops, including paddy, cotton and maize, across parts of the erstwhile Adilabad, Medak, Nizamabad and Warangal districts.

Preliminary estimates suggest damage to 10,000–15,000 acres while officials are yet to complete enumeration. District in-charge Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, who inspected some areas in Adilabad, directed officials to finish the assessment quickly.

In the erstwhile Medak district, crops in about 4,000 acres, mainly paddy and cotton, along with jowar, green gram, and black gram were damaged. However, farmers claim the actual extent is nearly double. In Medak, crops of 2,218 farmers covering 1,553 acres were affected, with paddy under the Ghanpur ayacut washed away. Tekmal, Alladurg, and Peddashankarampet mandals saw the most damage.

In Sangareddy district, around 400 acres were hit, mostly in Choutkur mandal. District Agriculture Officer (DAO) Shivaprasad said fields remained submerged and assessment was ongoing.

In Siddipet, 3,553 acres belonging to 1,200 farmers were affected, particularly in Wargal and Markook mandals.

In Nizamabad, DAO I Govind said crops in 500 acres were damaged in the Bodhan revenue division, where paddy fields in five villages — Hangarga, Kopparga, Bhiknelly, Khandgaon, and Salura — were submerged due to backwaters from the Sri Ramsagar Project. The DAO said the issue recurs every monsoon and has no permanent solution. The situation was easing as inflows into SRSP declined.

In Kamareddy, DAO N Mohan Reddy reported 3,500 acres were submerged in the catchment of the Lendi project across Bichkunda, Madnoor and Jukkal mandals. He said waterlogging was reported and crop loss would be assessed once water recedes.

In Adilabad, cotton, soybean and other crops in thousands of acres were damaged, particularly along the Godavari, Pranahitha, and Penganga rivers.

A preliminary survey estimated 11,900 acres damaged, with the highest losses in Adilabad Rural (2,600 acres), Talamadugu (2,100 acres), and Utnoor (800 acres).

E Sarala, a farmer from Talamadugu, said she had invested `35,000 in two acres of cotton but the crop was destroyed. Tenant farmer Venkatesh said four of the eight acres he cultivated were submerged.