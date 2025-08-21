Telangana govt to introduce Breakfast scheme for all Anganwadi children

HYDERABAD: Women & Child Welfare minister Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka on Wednesday announced that the state government would soon introduce breakfast scheme for Anganwadi children across the state.

During a review meeting she held with officials on Anganwadi issues, the minister said: “The breakfast scheme was launched at 139 centres in Hyderabad on a pilot project basis. The outcome has been very encouraging as the attendance increased by 30 per cent.”

Free sand supply for Anganwadi buildings

During the meeting, the minister also said that the government will provide free sand for the construction of Anganwadi buildings.

She said that of the sanctioned 1,025 Anganwadi buildings, so far land has been identified for 625 buildings. She instructed the officials to identify the land for construction of the remaining buildings at the earliest.