TPCC chief for law to curb superstitious practices

HYDERABAD: Stating that a legislation to abolish superstitious beliefs was the need of the hour, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Wednesday said that he would take up the matter with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

He was speaking at a meeting on abolition of superstitious beliefs held at Sundarayya Vignana Kendram, Bagh Lingampally. The TPCC chief said that he would hold discussions with the CM as well as Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka during the upcoming Assembly session on introducing a new law to curb superstitions.

“Congress believes in science and has always promoted it with foresight. The Congress government’s role in establishing ISRO stands testimony to this,” he remarked.

Paying homage to reformers who sacrificed their lives fighting against superstitious practices, Mahesh Goud said superstition continues to prevail even in educated sections of society.

“Despite scientific advancements, people are falling prey to fake godmen due to weakness and fear. Those seeking quick wealth or political power often become easy victims,” he added.