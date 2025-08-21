Why are KCR, Harish afraid of CoI report, ask Congress leaders

HYDERABAD: The ruling Congress on Wednesday ridiculed BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and ex-minister T Harish Rao for approaching the high court, seeking quashing of the PC Ghose Commission report on Kaleshwaram.
Speaking to reporters at the CLP media point, Government Whip Aadi Srinivas sought to know why the BRS leaders rushed to the high court even before the report was tabled in the Assembly.
“The state Cabinet has already decided to table the report in the House for a thorough discussion before the government initiates further action. Why are KCR and Harish Rao so afraid of this commission headed by a former judge?” he wondered.
‘BRS leaders virtually admitted guilt’
Srinivas alleged that the BRS leaders had “virtually admitted guilt” by moving court to stall the report. He recalled that the PC Ghose Commission examined engineers and officials for nearly six months before concluding that crucial decisions on the project were taken unilaterally by KCR.
He added that the commission also faulted Harish Rao and former minister Eatala Rajender for irregularities.
Meanwhile, Government Advisor Mohd Shabbir Ali, speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan, said: “KCR’s decision to move court even before the report was made public is proof that he perpetrated irregularities. The report will be placed in the Assembly and debated. After that, let KCR go wherever he wants.”
CJ BENCH TO HEAR DUO’S PETITIONS TODAY
Hyderabad: Two writ petitions filed by former CM K Chandrashekar Rao and former minister T Harish Rao challenging the Commission of Inquiry report on Kaleshwaram are listed for hearing on Thursday before a bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin of the Telangana High Court.
The petitioners urged the court to suspend the report submitted on July 31, 2025 by the Commission headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice PC Ghose. The Congress government had constituted the Commission through GO Ms No. 6 dated March 14, 2024, to probe alleged irregularities and lapses in the construction of the Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages.
The panel was also tasked with fixing accountability for failures in planning, design, and execution of the project. KCR and Harish Rao contended that the report made “prejudicial, defamatory, and scathing” observations against them and was publicised through a press conference and PowerPoint presentation on August 4, 2025, without furnishing them copies or issuing notices as mandated under the Commissions of Inquiry Act.