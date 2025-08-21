Why are KCR, Harish afraid of CoI report, ask Congress leaders

HYDERABAD: The ruling Congress on Wednesday ridiculed BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and ex-minister T Harish Rao for approaching the high court, seeking quashing of the PC Ghose Commission report on Kaleshwaram.

Speaking to reporters at the CLP media point, Government Whip Aadi Srinivas sought to know why the BRS leaders rushed to the high court even before the report was tabled in the Assembly.

“The state Cabinet has already decided to table the report in the House for a thorough discussion before the government initiates further action. Why are KCR and Harish Rao so afraid of this commission headed by a former judge?” he wondered.

‘BRS leaders virtually admitted guilt’

Srinivas alleged that the BRS leaders had “virtually admitted guilt” by moving court to stall the report. He recalled that the PC Ghose Commission examined engineers and officials for nearly six months before concluding that crucial decisions on the project were taken unilaterally by KCR.

He added that the commission also faulted Harish Rao and former minister Eatala Rajender for irregularities.

Meanwhile, Government Advisor Mohd Shabbir Ali, speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan, said: “KCR’s decision to move court even before the report was made public is proof that he perpetrated irregularities. The report will be placed in the Assembly and debated. After that, let KCR go wherever he wants.”