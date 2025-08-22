Fraudster posing as young woman cheats 81-year-old man of Rs 7.11 lakh in Telangana

HYDERABAD: An 81-year-old man was allegedly duped of Rs 7.11 lakh by a fraudster posing as a young woman, who trapped him with honeyed words.

According to police, the victim’s 74-year-old wife lodged a complaint stating that her husband began receiving calls and messages from a woman identifying herself as Maya Rajput in June.

Initially, the fraudster gained his trust with affectionate words before coercing him into transferring money into multiple bank accounts and UPI IDs.

She allegedly demanded funds under various pretexts, including medical expenses, jewellery mortgage release, property registration, and purchase of household goods.

The complainant said the fraudster brainwashed her husband against family members, leaving him unable to differentiate between right and wrong.