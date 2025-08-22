Never asked BRS to support NDA’s V-P pick: Union minister Kishan

HYDERABAD: Stating that the NDA does not require the support of the BRS in the upcoming Vice-Presidential election, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday made it clear that the ruling alliance has not approached the pink party with any such request.
At a press conference in New Delhi, he criticised the Congress and its INDIA bloc partners for opposing the amendment to Article 130, introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
The bill proposes that a prime minister, chief minister or minister who spends 30 consecutive days in jail should be removed from office automatically.
Kishan said some leaders were “violating the Constitution” and that the Centre was seeking to uphold constitutional values through such amendments. He alleged that the opposition was resisting the bill because of its implications for leaders facing corruption charges.
He recalled that Shah had resigned as Gujarat home minister after being arrested in the Sohrabuddin encounter case and later contested elections after his acquittal in 2014 for lack of evidence.
He also pointed to the arrests of former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji, both of whom continued to function from jail.
He also predicted that the Congress would lose power in the states it currently governs.