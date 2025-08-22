Never asked BRS to support NDA’s V-P pick: Union minister Kishan

HYDERABAD: Stating that the NDA does not require the support of the BRS in the upcoming Vice-Presidential election, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday made it clear that the ruling alliance has not approached the pink party with any such request.

At a press conference in New Delhi, he criticised the Congress and its INDIA bloc partners for opposing the amendment to Article 130, introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The bill proposes that a prime minister, chief minister or minister who spends 30 consecutive days in jail should be removed from office automatically.