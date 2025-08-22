Regulation panel to fix fees for private colleges in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The state government on Thursday authorised the Telangana Admission and Fee Regulation Committee (TAFRC) to fix fees for private unaided professional colleges. The committee has also introduced new parameters, including scrutiny of colleges’ fee structures, rankings, quality of education and internal quality assurance systems.

The amendment follows the constitution of a 10-member expert committee headed by TGCHE chairman Prof V Balakista Reddy. The committee was tasked with revising parameters for fee fixation after the state’s fee regulatory body flagged that the current proposals for the 2025–28 block period deviated from legal guidelines. The committee was asked to submit a detailed report within six weeks.

To ensure accuracy and depth, four subcommittees — Legal and Best Practices, Infrastructure, Academic, and Accounts & Audit — were formed. After review, a comprehensive report was submitted to the government, paving the way for fee fixation from the next academic year.