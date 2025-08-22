RIMC entrance exam for Class 8 on December 7

HYDERABAD: The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Telangana, on Thursday announced that the entrance examination for admission to Class 8 at the Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC), Dehradun, will be held on December 7.

SCERT officials said RIMC is a Category ‘A’ training institution under the Ministry of Defence. Admissions are conducted twice a year, in June and December.

The last date for submission of filled-in applications is October 15. Candidates must be between 11½ and 13 years of age as on July 1, 2026 — born not earlier than July 2, 2013, and not later than January 1, 2015. They should either be studying in Class 7 or have passed it from a recognised school by July 1, 2026.

Application forms and the prospectus can be obtained from RIMC, Dehradun.