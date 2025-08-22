Telangana Dy CM Bhatti backs GST reforms but seeks proper compensation mechanism

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the proposal of rate rationalisation and reduction of tax burden is always welcome, but at the same time, it must be balanced by ensuring that the revenues of the states are protected.

Otherwise, the welfare schemes meant for the poor and the middle class and infrastructure projects will suffer, he added.

On Thursday, the deputy chief minister attended a meeting of the Group of Ministers (GoM) on GST rate rationalisation in Delhi. The GoM was constituted by the GST Council to examine and make recommendations on rationalisation of GST slabs and change in rates.

During the meeting, Vikramarka stated: “At the time of introducing GST, the states were growing at 14 per cent and therefore were assured an annual growth of 14 per cent. To compensate losses, if any, GST compensation was introduced for a period of five years to stabilise the growth rate of 14 per cent. However, the 14 per cent growth rate has not stabilised and at present, the states remain at an annual growth of around 8 to 9 per cent only.”

Setting aside the ideal 14 per cent growth and the current 8 to 9 per cent growth, the proposals in isolation could lead towards a decline in revenues, he noted. Besides, southern states such as Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are getting a far lower share in the form of devolution than their contribution to the national revenues, he said.