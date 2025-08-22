Telangana HC: Will govt act on KLIS report now or after tabling it in the Assembly?

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday asked AG A Sudershan Reddy to clarify whether the state government plans to act on the Justice PC Ghose Commission report immediately or only after placing it before the Legislative Assembly.

The bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Moinuddin was hearing writ petitions by BRS chief and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and former irrigation minister T Harish Rao. Both sought suspension of the report, arguing they were denied notices under Section 8B of the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952, and not given a chance to defend themselves or cross-examine witnesses.

Senior Supreme Court counsel Aryama Sundaram, for Harish Rao, said that although the Commission summoned him, no Section 8B notice was issued. He noted that on August 5, 2025, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held a press conference and presented the Commission’s findings. “The report was even available for download from the government website, though no official copy was served to my client,” Sundaram submitted.

The AG denied this, stating the report was never uploaded. Instead, an expert committee prepared a 60-page summary for the Cabinet Sub-Committee, which would later be placed before the Assembly. “Both KCR and Harish have the opportunity to participate in the debate once the report is tabled,” he said.

The AG argued that notices were indeed issued, pointing out that Harish Rao sought documents from the Commission after receiving one. “This clearly establishes that notice was given,” he said, urging dismissal of the petitions.

Senior counsel Sheshadri Naidu, for KCR, said the report carried serious allegations of corruption and mismanagement. “Such conclusions cannot be drawn without giving him the chance to explain or cross-examine witnesses,” he argued.

The bench then asked the AG whether the report was officially released, telecast, or tabled in the Assembly.