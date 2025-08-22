TGCSB warns of new credit card fraud

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has issued an advisory warning citizens of a new modus operandi adopted by fraudsters.

According to officials, fraudsters are posing as bank executives offering premium credit cards subject to approval. Under the guise of DoT SIM verification, victims are sent pre-configured mobile phones with fake bank stickers. The phones come preloaded with a hidden SMS-forwarding app linked to fraudsters’ accounts. Once the SIM card is inserted, the app auto-activates, creating a fake “DOT Secure” icon to appear authentic. OTPs and SMS alerts are silently diverted to fraudsters.

TGCSB Director Shikha Goel cited a recent case where fraudsters siphoned off `77 lakh from a victim’s net banking account within 24 hours.

The victim only realised after SMS and calls stopped reaching his other SIM. Citizens have been advised not to accept unsolicited devices claiming to be from banks or DoT, and to verify through official helplines.