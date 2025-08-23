Attack on judiciary: Telangana HC judge accepts apology of petitioners

HYDERABAD: Telangana High Court judge Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya on Friday accepted the apology tendered by two petitioners — Peddiraju and Ritesh Patil as per directions of the Supreme Court.

Peddiraju had accused Justice Bhattacharya of bias in a land dispute at Gopannapally of Rangareddy district after the judge dismissed a case under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who had filed a quash petition in 2020.

The petitioner later approached the Supreme Court, alleging political influence. The Supreme Court dismissed his claims and censured him and his counsel for making derogatory remarks against the judge.

On August 11, the apex court had directed them to tender unconditional apologies to both the Supreme Court and the high court judge.

While accepting the apology, Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya observed that frivolous allegations, repeated demands for case transfers, and attempts to create an atmosphere of intimidation weaken the effective delivery of justice. Personal attacks on judges, she stressed, compromise their independence and impartiality.

Justice Bhattacharya reminded that contempt of court includes criminal contempt, which covers acts that lower the authority of the judiciary. While genuine remorse can purge contempt, she clarified that it is within the court’s discretion to accept or reject apologies.