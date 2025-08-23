Dalit family in Telangana faces social boycott after intercaste marriage

NALGONDA: A case of social boycott has reportedly emerged in Chityala mandal, Nalgonda, after an intercaste marriage between a young Dalit man and a woman from the Yadav community in April.

Following the marriage, the couple moved to another area, but on April 16, the Yadav community held a village meeting and allegedly passed a resolution barring the family from being hired as drummers, labourers, or drivers.

Palamuru Nagarjuna, state vice-president of the Anti-Caste Discrimination Committee, said that community elders had signed the resolution, calling it an act that undermines Dalits’ dignity.

He also alleged that police had failed to act on recent incidents of violence and harassment against Dalits in the Mandal.

After lodging a complaint at the Chityala police station, Nagarjuna told the media that police had failed to act on recent attacks against Dalits in Chityala Mandal.

He added that a petition was submitted to the Chityala sub-inspector, urging the registration of SC/ST Atrocities cases against those involved in the violence, humiliation, and collective boycott of Dalits.