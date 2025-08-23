Ganesh Chaturthi poses big test for Hyderabad’s lake conservation efforts against PoP idol immersions

HYDERABAD: With Ganesh Chaturthi beginning next week, city’s lake conservationist are preparing for a critical test of their efforts to protect lakes from idol immersions, particularly those made of Plaster of Paris (PoP).

Despite repeated advisories and immersion ponds created by the GHMC, activists say idols continue to end up in natural lakes, threatening years of cleanup and restoration work.

At Kapra Lake, volunteers admit the festival season is the most challenging period. Manognya Reddy from the Kapra Lake Revival Group, which organises cleanup drives, said, “This lake attracts Ganesh idols from even 10 km away.

What we are suggesting is that they obtain that divide-and-rule policy. Whichever is the closest lake, like Charlapally or Safilguda, should take the load. And not one particular famous lake. If the police and GHMC divert traffic, the number of idols here will automatically reduce.”

The group also advocated for artificial ponds within residential colonies and stricter enforcement. “In AS Rao Nagar, every year a huge artificial pond is created using plastic sheets. It can take several idols. But unless authorities regulate and tell residents to use it nobody listens,” she explained.