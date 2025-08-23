Godavari floods keep Telangana's Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts on edge as demand for flood banks grows

KHAMMAM: In Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, a long-standing problem of Godavari river floods persists, with people demanding a permanent solution through the construction of flood banks along the river.

Residents of the Bhadrachalam and Pinapaka constituencies, particularly in Aswapuram and Burgampadu mandals, have faced recurring devastation from Godavari river floods for over 20 years. Every July and August, when floods hit, discussions arise about building an embankment. Yet, locals say that once waters recede, the issue remains neglected by authorities.

The worst flood occurred in 1986, with water levels reaching 75.60 feet and discharge at 27.02 lakh cusecs. In 2022, water levels touched 71.30 feet with a discharge of 24.43 lakh cusecs.

During such floods, residents on both sides of the river lose houses, crops, and others. Beyond these major incidents, annual flooding has become routine, leaving a trail of destruction. Villages in Dummagudem and Cherla, along with Bhadrachalam town in the Bhadrachalam constituency, and Pinapaka, Burgampadu, and Aswapuram mandals in the Pinapaka constituency, lie perilously close to the river.