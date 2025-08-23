Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police files case over ‘Marwadi Go Back’ post

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police registered a criminal case against a social media handle for posting ‘Marwadi Go Back’ slogan and allegedly promoting hatred between two communities.

The case was registered based on a complaint filed by a woman constable, who said that while she was browsing the Internet, she noticed the “Marwadi Go Back” slogan and several social media handles also gave a call for bandh on August 22.

The slogan was aimed at create disharmony, hatred between two groups or communities, the complainant said.

The bandh call for August 22 is a direct attempt to disturb law and order, disrupt daily life and instil fear in the minds of innocent citizens. The wide broadcast and viral circulation of these messages through news channels and social media platforms ensured that the propaganda reaches lakhs of people, thereby magnifying its impact and spreading communal disharmony, the complainant added.

Police registered the case under Sections 196,49 of BNS.

Meanwhile, responding to a bandh call, some business establishments downed shutters at a few places on Friday.