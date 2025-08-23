Telangana Agriculture Minister Thummala urges Kishan, Bandi to ensure immediate supply of urea

HYDERABAD: Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao on Friday spoke to Union minister G Kishan Reddy and MoS for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar over phone and requested them to ensure immediate release of required urea stocks to the state.

Later speaking to the media, Nageswara Rao said that the duo had responded positively to his request.

During the day, the minister also held a review meeting and directed the district collectors to do away with the queue system and to adopt a token-based system for distributing urea to farmers.

He also directed the authorities to shift the required stocks of urea to districts where the demand is high. The minister also directed the officials to look into the possibility of linking land passbooks with provision of urea.

Stating that fertilisers is a union subject, he said that the opposition parties were mudslinging against the state government and resorting to false propaganda on social media with “manufactured” queue line visuals.

SHGs sell 850 mt of urea

Rajanna-Sircilla: Amid the ongoing shortage of urea in the state, Self-help groups (SHGs) under the Indiramma Mahila Shakti scheme sold 850 metric tonnes of fertiliser in the district earning a profit margin of `27 per bag. About 19 SHGs are currently running fertiliser shops, and the administration has also sanctioned a petrol pump at Lingannapet in Gambhiraopet. Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha said that the SHGs ensure fair distribution with fewer supply disruptions, and plans are underway to open 57 such shops in agricultural clusters.