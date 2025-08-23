Telangana Dy CM Bhatti backs suggestion to remove gender-specific titles in police force

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday said that the state government was committed to the welfare of women police and was ready to implement the recommendations made through the three-day conference for the welfare of women staff.
Addressing the valedictory session of the three-day Women Police Conference held at Police Academy here, the deputy CM said that since there was no gender discrimination at the time of recruitment, it was not right to show discrimination in assigning duties.
He appreciated the recommendation to remove the word “women” from “women police”, calling it a good idea, and said he personally agreed with it on behalf of the state government. He noted that since recruitment was free from gender bias, treating officers equally in duties was also correct.
Vikramarka remarked that for any state to develop and attract investments, strong law and order is essential, and this is possible only because of the dedicated work of police personnel.
“Since the formation of the people’s government, many programmes and festivals have been organised in the state, and the police have safeguarded them by risking their lives and preventing even small incidents. Telangana stands No 1 in maintaining peace and security,” he said, adding that the hard work of police is the foundation of the state’s development.
The deputy CM suggested that police officers should also bring forward proposals not only on problems of individuals but also departmental needs such as office buildings, police stations and staff quarters.
On education, he said that the people’s government is bringing in a new trend. “Each school is being constructed with international standards on 25 acres of land with an investment of Rs 200 crores, and simultaneously 104 schools are being built across the state,” he said.
He said that an institution named Young India has already been established for the education of police personnel’s children, and the government wants to develop it further.
“Due to social, official and political pressure, police staff often cannot focus on their children’s education. As parents, they feel anxious and that’s why the state government has decided to take the responsibility of providing quality education to their children,” he added.