Telangana Dy CM Bhatti backs suggestion to remove gender-specific titles in police force

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday said that the state government was committed to the welfare of women police and was ready to implement the recommendations made through the three-day conference for the welfare of women staff.

Addressing the valedictory session of the three-day Women Police Conference held at Police Academy here, the deputy CM said that since there was no gender discrimination at the time of recruitment, it was not right to show discrimination in assigning duties.

He appreciated the recommendation to remove the word “women” from “women police”, calling it a good idea, and said he personally agreed with it on behalf of the state government. He noted that since recruitment was free from gender bias, treating officers equally in duties was also correct.

Vikramarka remarked that for any state to develop and attract investments, strong law and order is essential, and this is possible only because of the dedicated work of police personnel.