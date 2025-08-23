Telangana HC rejects KCR’s plea to suspend Ghose panel report

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday declined to suspend the report of the Justice PC Ghose Commission of Inquiry into the Kaleshwaram project, while directing the state government to file a detailed counter-affidavit to petitions filed by BRS leaders K Chandrasekhar Rao and T Harish Rao.

A bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin gave the government four weeks to file its reply, after which the petitioners would have one week to respond. The matter has been listed for October 7, 2025.

The petitioners, former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and former irrigation minister T Harish Rao, challenged the constitution of the Commission through GO Ms No. 6 dated March 14, 2024, and objected to its findings submitted on July 31, 2025. They argued that the Commission made adverse observations against them without issuing notices under Sections 8B and 8C of the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952, which they said violated principles of natural justice.

They also alleged that the government had prejudiced them by releasing the contents of the report in a PowerPoint presentation on August 4, 2025, and by allegedly uploading the material on the official website without providing them a copy. The petitions sought quashing of the GO constituting the Commission and a declaration that repeated publication of the report was arbitrary, illegal and defamatory.