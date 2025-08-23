Telangana reels under dry spell, IMD forecasts thunderstorms

HYDERABAD: Telangana witnessed dry weather across all districts on Friday, with no significant rainfall reported, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Despite the prevailing conditions, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms with lightning in several districts over the next 24 hours.

The alert indicates possible moderate rain and thunder activity in isolated places, though most regions are expected to stay dry. Meteorologists noted that while monsoon activity has weakened in recent days, sporadic showers cannot be ruled out due to local weather systems.