Union Minister Kishan seeks probe into ‘black marketing’ of urea

HYDERABAD: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday accused the Congress government in the state of failing to check the black market in urea and demanded an inquiry into its alleged sale at Rs 400 per bag.

At a press conference at the BJP state office in Hyderabad, he said: “The Centre is supplying urea to farmers at a subsidised price of 266 per bag, while the purchase cost is Rs 2,650. The Union government has been bearing this burden for over a decade, even during Covid, without disruption. Yet, the Congress is creating artificial shortages and encouraging black marketing.”

Kishan claimed that the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced neem-coated urea to prevent diversion and insisted that no allegations of black marketing were raised against the Centre. “Instead of blaming Delhi, the Congress government should ensure timely supply,” he said.

Kishan also accused the state government of failing to fulfil promises made to its employees, including implementation of the new PRC, and criticised the reported moratorium on GPF withdrawals. He said the BJP would support the Telangana Employees JAC agitation on September 1.

He also condemned the arrest of BJP state president N Ramchander Rao and party corporators during the “Save Hyderabad” protest. “The BRS failed to protect Hyderabad’s brand image, and now the Congress too has neglected infrastructure and basic amenities,” he said, accusing state leaders of being more interested in “grabbing lands” than in civic development.

On September 17, the Union government will officially celebrate Telangana Liberation Day, he said, criticising both the BRS and Congress for not marking the occasion in the past.

Ramchander detained

BJP state president N Ramchander Rao was detained by Moinabad police while returning from Chevella on Friday. Several corporators were also taken into preventive custody in connection with the BJP’s “Save Hyderabad” protest.