Fertiliser issue ignored as Telangana CM focused on Miss World: T Harish Rao

HYDERABAD: BRS MLA and former minister T Harish Rao on Saturday accused the Congress government of failing to ensure urea supply to farmers.

“While the entire farming community is in distress due to the urea shortage, the ruling Congress party is shamelessly calling it propaganda by the opposition. The conduct of the Congress government is like a thief shouting ‘Thief!’,” he said on X.

Harish Rao further questioned, “Is it false that farmers are standing in queues for hours in heavy rain? Is it a lie that farmers had to place Aadhaar cards, passbooks, and even slippers to reserve their spot in line? Is it a lie that farmers pleaded with officials for urea bags? Does the Congress party not feel ashamed to claim that the urea crisis was solved due to the efforts of its MPs? Is it not due to the Congress party’s incompetence that farmers are suffering today? Is it not because of the chief minister’s lack of foresight that farmers are forced to shed tears?”